Top California Democrats announce ballot measure targeting retail theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top California Democrats have announced their backing for a ballot measure targeting retail theft. The plan is an effort to compete with a tough-on-crime initiative backed by law enforcement and retailers. State leaders say their plan would increase penalties for shoplifting while avoid putting more people behind bars. The retailers’ proposal would make stealing a felony for repeat offenders and increase punishment for fentanyl dealing. State leaders had repeatedly rejected calls to go back to voters for crime reforms. Lawmakers will vote on the plan before a deadline next week. A state Republican lawmaker says the measure is “a sham.”

