Two wildfires are burning near Greece’s capital, fueled by strong winds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two large wildfires are burning Sunday near Greece’s capital of Athens, and authorities have sent emergency messages for some residents to evacuate and others to stay at home to protect themselves from smoke. Wildfires have become an annual feature in the Mediterranean. Earlier this month, Greece and Turkey saw large fires. One fire southeast of Athens has burned at least four homes and is approaching the port of Lavrio, The other fast-moving fire is moving up Mount Penteli, one of four mountains ringing the capital area.

