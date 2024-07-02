Diocese of El Paso releases 2024 Kermés dates
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Diocese of El Paso released an updated schedule for this year's Kermés celebrations.
These annual events allow the community to enjoy a variety of food, games and live music at churches throughout the diocese.
The bazaars raise funds for each church's operations and other needs.
2024 Kermés dates
- St. John Paul II – July 6th
- St Ignatius of Loyola – July 26th - 28th
- St. Paul the Apostle -July 27th & 28th
- Little Flower – August 2nd, 3rd, & 4th
- Our Lady of the Light – August 2nd - 4th
- San Lorenzo – August 9th - 11th
- St. Mark - August 30th, 31st & September 1st
- Immaculate Heart of Mary (Canutillo,TX) - August 30th, 31st, & September 1st
- St. Anthony’s Seminary – August 31st, September 1st & 2nd
- Holy Spirit (Horizon City) - September 6th, 7th, & 8th
- San Juan Diego - September 6th, 7th, & 8th
- San Pedro Maldonado – September 13th and 14th
- Santa Rosa de Lima (Pecos, TX) - September 13th -15th
- St. Patrick (Canutillo, TX) - September 14th & 15th
- San Judas Tadeo – September 21st - 22nd
- Corpus Christi – September 20th, 21st, & 22nd
- Christ the Savior – September 21st & 22nd
- Our Lady of Fatima (Van Horn, TX) - September 21st 3:00pm - 12:00am
- La Purisima – Sept 27th (6pm-12am), 28th (2pm-12am), 29th (1pm-12am)
- St Raphael Church – September 27 (6pm-11pm), 28th (12pm-11pm)
- Our Lady of Sorrows – September 28th & 29th
- Our Lady of the Valley - October 4th & 5th
- St. Pius X - October 4th, 5th & 6th
- Cathedral High School – October 11th - 13th
- San Antonio de Padua - October 19th 1:00pm - 11:00pm