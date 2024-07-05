Two men arrested for criminal trespassing in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced deputies were called to 1000 Jute Drive in San Elizario after receiving calls of a suspicious car in the area on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Deputies were able to arrest two men; 41-year-old Arturo Reyes and 25-year-old Jose Duran.

The Sheriff's Office says the two men entered two properties intending to commit theft in the area. Deputies were able to check the area and take the men into custody. They were booked into the County Detention Facility for criminal trespassing on a $2,500 bond.