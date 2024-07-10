El Paso Police unit involved in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire dispatch confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in East El Paso.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lee Trevino Dr. and Gateway East Blvd. around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved an El Paso Police Unit. ABC-7 crews witnessed the damage the EPPD unit received.

We are waiting to receive more details from EPPD about what caused the crash.

All lanes on Gateway East Blvd. at Lee Trevino Dr. remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.