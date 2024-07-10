Ron DeSantis is now expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, AP source says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now expected to address former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention next week. That’s an apparent reversal from just a day earlier when he was expected not to give a speech. DeSantis’ speaking role at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was disclosed Wednesday by a person familiar with the schedule. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schedule has not yet been released. Once allies turned rivals during this year’s Republican primary, Trump and DeSantis have tried to achieve a détente that benefits both of them. But there are lingering tensions between their camps.

