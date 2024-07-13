Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a passenger’s outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins. The uproar over the July 10 post that described the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges” prompted Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the U.S. The new rule will take effect Monday. Both the attendants captured in the post objecting to the Palestinian pins were in compliance with Delta’s previous policy giving employees more flexibility uniform accessories.

