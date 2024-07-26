Details of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada Garcia’s first U.S. court hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA and ABC) -- In his first ever appearance inside a U.S. courtroom, 76-year-old Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada Garcia required use of a wheelchair and spoke a total of 22 words, according to a transcript of the proceedings obtained by ABC News.

The judge overseeing Zambada Garcia's case, Anne Berton, read the notorious drug trafficker his rights and the 12 charges he faces as part of a 2012 federal indictment against him – just one of several he faces in jurisdictions across the country.

Zambada Garcia made no other statements other than responding to Berton with either, "Yes," "no" or "Yes, I understand" -- as she questioned him like any other defendant in the federal system.

Zambada Garcia was represented at the hearing by attorney Frank Perez, though Judge Berton said another attorney had plans to join his case, Ray Velarde. She noted Velarde has an outstanding conflict in representing Zambada Garcia which he would be permitted to waive if he chooses, but didn't address the nature of the conflict.

While it's unclear what the specific conflict is, Velarde previously represented an El Paso attorney who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017 on charges he helped launder more than $600 million for a Mexican drug cartel. (There was no wrongdoing alleged on Velarde's part in representing the attorney, and Judge Berton described him as an "excellent attorney" in today's hearing.)