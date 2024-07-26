Skip to Content
News

NAMI El Paso commemorates Minority Mental Health month with event

By
Updated
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. NAMI El Paso commemorated the month their 11th Annual Minority Mental Health Community Forum: “Self-Care for All; Inclusion & Diversity in Self Preservation."

It took place at the El Paso Community College Friday morning.

NAMI El Paso said the event emphasizes the importance of self-care practices within our borderland community.

It featured a health fair, expert talks, and community connections, all aimed at promoting mental wellness in an inclusive and supportive setting.

"One of the most important reasons that we host this event, especially during National Minority month, is to normalize the conversations around mental health and help people understand that they are not alone and that there is support and access out there," said Isidro Torres, Executive Director of NAMI El Paso. "Even though it may be difficult to gather as a community, we can help make those changes so that everybody has the access they need."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content