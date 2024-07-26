NAMI El Paso commemorates Minority Mental Health month with event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. NAMI El Paso commemorated the month their 11th Annual Minority Mental Health Community Forum: “Self-Care for All; Inclusion & Diversity in Self Preservation."

It took place at the El Paso Community College Friday morning.

NAMI El Paso said the event emphasizes the importance of self-care practices within our borderland community.

It featured a health fair, expert talks, and community connections, all aimed at promoting mental wellness in an inclusive and supportive setting.

"One of the most important reasons that we host this event, especially during National Minority month, is to normalize the conversations around mental health and help people understand that they are not alone and that there is support and access out there," said Isidro Torres, Executive Director of NAMI El Paso. "Even though it may be difficult to gather as a community, we can help make those changes so that everybody has the access they need."