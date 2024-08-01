Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker sues university over his firing

Former Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker is suing the university and school leaders, saying they wrongfully fired him and violated his constitutional rights in response to sexual harassment allegations. His federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Michigan says they undertook an “improper, sham investigation” last year after rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy accused him of sexually harassing and exploiting her. He also says they violated his employment agreement with the school, and he’s asking for damages. The Associated Press emailed a Michigan State spokesperson and members of the school’s legal department Thursday seeking comment.

