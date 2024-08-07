As President Milei’s austerity hits hard, jobless Argentines appeal to the patron saint of work

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Throughout decades of political change in Argentina, the annual Aug. 7 pilgrimage to St. Cayetano Sanctuary has served as a potent, and grim, reminder that in Argentina, economic despair remains a constant. But this year might be unique in one thing: The desperation over rising joblessness that drives Argentines to call on St. Cayetano has been matched by rage at the painful austerity program of libertarian President Javier Milei. The government’s shock economic measures — aimed at slashing annual public spending by some 3% of the country’s gross domestic product — has created an excruciating recession, deepened poverty and pushed up unemployment.

