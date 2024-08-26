El Paso County Commissioners approve UMC tax rate, select no-new-revenue tax rate for County

Update: El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved the "No-New-Revenue" County tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025 of $0.426323 per $100 of home valuation. That's about 7% lower than the previous year's tax rate, while bringing in the same amount of property tax revenue for the county.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Hospital District will lower it's property tax rate for the next year, following a unanimous vote by County Commissioners.

Commissioners approved the "No-New-Revenue" county hospital district tax rate of $0.219526 per $100 of assessed property valuation. That is a roughly 7% drop from the previous year's rate. "No-New-Revenue" means that that property tax rate will bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous tax year to the taxing entity's budget.

In regard to the County tax rate, Commissioner David Stout wrote a guest column in the El Paso Times, acknowledging the increase in property values for El Paso homeowners, later stating "the county has been responsible in managing your money, and has set us up for a financially sustainable future."

Commissioners continue to discuss the options for the Fiscal Year 2025 tax rate, and a vote is expected to take place shortly.