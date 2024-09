TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An incident at a coal mine in eastern Iran has killed at least 19 people. That’s according to a report Sunday by Iranian state television. The report said the deaths happened at a coal mine in Tabas. It said authorities were sending emergency personnel to the area.

