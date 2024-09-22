In Iran, the old-time US radio detective ‘Johnny Dollar’ returns to the airwaves

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar,” a radio program created by CBS in 1949 that found a devoted listenership in Farsi, has returned to Iranian radio. It’s not clear why exactly the network controlled by hard-liners have decided to bring back “the man with the action-packed expense account,” but his reappearance harkens back to an era when Iran and the U.S. enjoyed incredibly close relations. And the newly produced episodes introduce younger generations to a character that many older Iranians still have a decades-old fondness for, their ears perking up as show starts with its signature three gunshots and Johnny Dollar answering a ringing phone with his name.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.