Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A search is underway for the shooters who killed four people and injured 17 others in a weekend shooting at a popular nightspot in Birmingham, Alabama. Police say victims were caught in the crossfire during the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say they believe the shooting was a paid hit on one of the victims. They did not report any immediate arrests the day after the attack. A news conference has been planned for Monday morning. The shooting was one of several this year in the major city of Birmingham and left city officials pleading for help to both solve the crime and address the broader problem of gun violence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.