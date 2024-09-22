Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workers

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces. His visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday is taking place under extraordinarily tight security. The plant is one of the few facilities in the country to manufacture 155 mm artillery shells and Ukraine has already received more than 3 million of them. Zelenskyy is kicking off a week in the United States to shore up support for Ukraine in the war. He’ll also address the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering in New York and travel to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.