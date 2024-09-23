A new coalition of aid groups supporting Sudan will launch at this year’s Clinton Global Initiative

NEW YORK (AP) — A wide-ranging group of 15 nonprofits, humanitarian aid organizations and other funders plan to open this year’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting Monday morning by announcing new investments to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan following more than a year of conflict. The commitment is one of more than 100 expected at the two-day meeting of political, business and philanthropic leaders gathering to address some of the world’s most pressing issues. Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton have set this year’s theme as “What’s Working,” a way to look for potential solutions and effective programs in tumultuous times.

