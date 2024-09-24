Skip to Content
Fire crews respond to large South-Central El Paso house fire

Published 7:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An investigation is underway after a house fire was put out in South-Central El Paso Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire officials say the call came in at 3:10 a.m. The fire was classified as condition 2 and happened at an abandoned house on 4115 Myrtle Ave. The fire was put out by 5:00 a.m.

El Paso fire marshals are currently investigating and firefighters are checking for hotspots.

Isabella Martinez

