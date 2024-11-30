Carbon Monoxide awareness month, Texas Gas Service offers tips

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- November is Carbon Monoxide awareness month. The Texas Gas Service urges residents to refresh their knowledge on how to keep their homes and loved ones safe from this invisible threat.

Carbon monoxide is a dangerous gas produced when fuel does not burn completely. It can make you sick and, in severe cases, may be deadly.

Sources may include improperly vented or malfunctioning appliances, auto exhaust and blocked chimney flues.

Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, making it hard to detect without the proper equipment.

"These are some warning signs you can keep an eye out for. If you notice a yellow flame instead of a blue flame on your appliance burners, that could be a sign that carbon monoxide is building up, and additionally, if you notice, black soot around vents, flues, burners or other appliance access openings," said Safeena Walji, Texas Gas Service.

If you suspect Carbon Monoxide exposure, it's important to immediately leave the building that you're in and go outside for fresh air. Then call 911 or your local fire department.

It's also important not to enter the building until it's been determined safe.