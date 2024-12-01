Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You’re not the only one.

Ultra low-cost online retailers Temu and Shein are giving Western retailers a run for their money this holiday shopping season. Software company Salesforce says it expects roughly one in five online purchases in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to be made through four online marketplaces based or founded in Asia. The list includes Shein, Temu, TikTok Shop and Alibaba’s AliExpress. Analysts with Salesforce say the four could pull in roughly $160 billion in global holiday sales outside of China, most of which will go to Temu and Shein. Tariffs and U.S. government regulations may make the noticeably inexpensive products they sell more expensive next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.