Annual ‘La Fe Segundo Barrio Matachines’ celebration takes place Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today some El Pasoans gathered to honor our community’s culture, heritage, and traditions at the annual La Fe Segundo Barrio Matachines celebration.

It was held this afternoon in the heart of El Paso’s historic Segundo Barrio.

After the ceremony free tamales and champurrado were served. Dancers told ABC-7 they came together in honor of the birth of the Virgin Mary.

"It's important for us, we come here to dance every year. It's a form of prayer to the Virgin Mary and that's how we hold our prayer, by dancing every year, on her birthday, "said Yexalen Gutierrez, Matachine dancer.

Organizers add it's important for them to preserve this tradition and make sure they are teaching it was well.