As Benin grants citizenship to slave descendants, it reckons with its own history in the trade

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Some Americans and others are taking advantage of a new law in Benin that grants citizenship to those who can trace their lineage to the slave trade. It’s part of efforts by the West African nation to face the role it played. The coastal town of Ouidah was one of Africa’s most active slave-trading ports, and at the “Tree of Forgetfulness,” enslaved people were said to be symbolically forced to forget their past lives. One French Caribbean woman now seeking citizenship in Benin says that “I am doing this for my ancestors.”

