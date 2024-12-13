El Paso ISD uses new interactive system to improve physical education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Department of Defense Education Activity will give EPISD $1.5 millions over the course of 5 years, this grant aims to promote physical health though interactive games.

Sports, dancing and meditation are just a few of activities the program offers. The program is currently at 12 EPISD elementary school campuses. Lisa Mendez, the assistant director for fund development says several elementary and middle schools as well as one of EPSID's high school has benefited from this program.

"Our kids are doing this, that's positive feedback. We're just so happy that we are able to to provide our counselors with with this new equipment," Mendez said.

One student I spoke with says her favorite activity to play on the LU system is soccer. She says it also helps her with directions like knowing her left from her right.

The following 12 campuses have the LU system Bliss, Cielo Vista, Logan, Milam, Nixon, Park, Powell, Tippin, Tom Lea, Torres, Hartley and MacArthur. Mendez says they hope to add this technology to more campuses in the future.