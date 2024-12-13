Thai police detain 2 suspects after a bomb in a border province killed 3 and injured scores

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say two suspects are in custody as authorities investigate a bombing in the north that killed at least three people and injured 48 others. An explosive device was thrown into a crowd during an outdoor performance at an annual festival in Umphang town in Tak province, which borders Myanmar, on Friday just before midnight. Local police said they have not yet pressed charges against the suspects as the investigation is ongoing. A Defense Ministry spokesperson said the bombing followed a fight and that there was no other security threat.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.