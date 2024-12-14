Activists release images of foxes at Finnish fur farms to push EU to ban the trade

GENEVA (AP) — Finnish advocacy group Oikeutta Elaimille, or Justice for Animals, and Humane Society International have released images taken from an “undercover investigation” at three fur farms in western Finland in late October to highlight the behind-the-scenes realities of the trade. The stealth operation comes as the European Union is awaiting advice about a possible ban on the fur trade. Some viewers might ache over the living conditions of the cuddly-looking creatures. Others might wonder what the big deal is. For now, the industry is legal and regulated. FIFUR, a Finnish fur-breeders group, blasted the “covert filming” operation and insisted the selective images say little about animal care and welfare in general.

