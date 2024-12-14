Isak Andic, founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, dies in accident, aged 71
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, has died after suffering an accident, the company said in a statement. Spanish media, including state news agency EFE, said Andic, 71, died after falling while on a hike near Barcelona. Andic opened Mango’s first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades helped the retail chain grow into one of Europe’s leading fast fashion makers. Mango has stores in 120 markets worldwide.