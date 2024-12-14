Skip to Content
Pope Francis to focus on regional ‘crisis and conflict’ during first papal visit to Corsica

Published 11:07 PM

AJACCIO, Corsica (AP) — A brief visit by Pope Francis to the French island of Corsica will put a dual focus on the Mediterranean, highlighting local traditions of popular piety on the one hand and migrant deaths and wars on the other. The one-day visit to Corsica’s capital Ajaccio, birthplace of Napoleon, on Sunday will be one of the briefest of his papacy beyond Italy’s borders, just about nine hours on the ground, including a 40-minute visit with French President Emmanuel Macron. It is the first papal visit ever to the island, which Genoa ceded to France in 1768 and is located closer to the Italian mainland than France.

