Serbia’s main gas supplier that is controlled by Russia faces US sanctions, president says

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says the United States plans to introduce sanctions against Serbia’s main gas supplier that is controlled by Russia. President Aleksandar Vucic told state RTS broadcaster on Saturday that Serbia has been officially informed that the decision on sanctions will come into force on Jan. 1 but that he has so far not received any related documents from the U.S. There has been no comment from U.S. officials. Serbia almost entirely depends on Russian gas, which it receives through pipelines in neighboring states. The gas is then distributed by Petroleum Industry of Serbia, which is majority-owned by Russia’s state oil monopoly Gazprom Neft.

