Trump appoints longtime foreign policy adviser Richard Grenell to serve as special missions envoy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has picked longtime foreign policy adviser Richard Grenell to serve as an envoy for special missions. Trump made the announcement in a social media post Saturday evening. With the appointment, Trump is tasking his longtime adviser with helping the incoming administration deal with some of the “hottest spots around the world,” including Venezuela and North Korea. Grenell served as ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first administration, special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and did a stint as acting director of national intelligence. Grenell was also a contender to serve as secretary of state at the start of Trump’s second term. But Trump ultimately opted to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

