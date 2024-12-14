One person fatally shot at US Army base in Georgia in ‘isolated’ incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Army installation in Georgia was locked down after a person was shot and killed in what base authorities described as an isolated incident. The shooter was apprehended and taken into custody Saturday, and an “all-clear” was given less than an hour after Fort Eisenhower went into lockdown. The shooting took place at housing located on the base, which is near Augusta, Georgia. Base officials say information about the victim isn’t going to be released until family has been notified. Formerly named Fort Gordon, the installation is home to the United States Army Cyber Command.

