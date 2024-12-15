Bulgarian officials seize 420 pounds of cocaine hidden on a cargo ship from Peru

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials have found about 420 pounds of cocaine hidden on a ship at the Black Sea port of Burgas. Police said Sunday the cocaine seized from the Peruvian cargo was valued at $7 million. Police said the drugs were scattered in various places along the vessel’s pipelines. Bulgaria has recently intensified a crackdown on drug trafficking and is considered a transit point for cocaine from Latin America to Western Europe.

