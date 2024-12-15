Rwanda and Congo cancel peace talks to end a conflict in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Much anticipated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda have been unexpectedly canceled. Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame were set to meet Sunday in Angola, which has been mediating the conflict to put an end to a decades long conflict in eastern Congo between the Congolese army and M23 rebel group, which is allegedly backed by Rwanda. The Congolese presidency said on X that the Rwandan delegation refused to take part in the meeting. A day before, Rwanda had made the signing of a peace agreement conditional on on a direct dialogue between Congo and the M23 rebels, which Congo refused.

