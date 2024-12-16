26 people arrested in crackdown on illegal deforestation along Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina border

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Interpol says a crackdown on suspected illegal deforestation in South America has netted 26 arrests. The agency says the operation in mid-October relied on Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina sharing key information in what’s called the Tri-Border area. That included satellite imagery and intelligence on high-value targets, as well as known hot spots, trafficking routes and data on timber shipments. Rights groups say organized crime is increasingly making forested areas their hub for a variety of illicit activities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.