Canada’s finance minister resigns as Prime Minister Trudeau deals with declining popularity

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s most powerful minister, has announced she is resigning from the Cabinet. Freeland, who also was deputy prime minister, said Trudeau had told her Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and that he offered her another role in the Cabinet. But she said in her resignation letter that the only “honest and viable path” was to leave the Cabinet. The Cabinet shakeup comes as Trudeau deals with declining popularity.

