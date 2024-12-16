Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints state Sen. Chris Cournoyer as her new lieutenant governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed state Sen. Chris Cournoyer to be her lieutenant governor more than three months after the previous lieutenant governor resigned to take over the state bankers association. Cournoyer was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and has a background in technology. She has earned a computer science degree, done website design and worked for a tech company. She chaired the Education Budget Committee in the Senate and was vice chair of the State Government Committee. Gregg resigned his position Sept. 3 after serving more than seven years. The Iowa Bankers Association the same day announced Gregg as their incoming president and CEO.

