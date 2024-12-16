Sri Lanka’s president holds talks with Modi in India in first overseas visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first overseas visit since assuming office that focused on shoring up ties as concerns grew over China’s influence in the region. Modi said Monday that India and Sri Lanka will establish electricity grid connectivity and a multi-product petroleum pipeline that will further boost investment and commercial links between the nations. At a press briefing attended by both leaders, Dissanayake said he would not allow Sri Lanka to be used in “a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India.”

