US to require passenger vehicles to sound alarms if rear passengers don’t fasten their seat belts

DETROIT (AP) — Starting in September of 2027, all new passenger vehicles in the U.S. will have to sound a warning if rear-seat passengers don’t buckle up. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday that it has finalized the rule. It also requires longer warnings when front seat belts aren’t fastened. Front seat changes take effect on Sept. 1, 2026. The agency estimates that the new rule will save 50 lives per year and prevent 500 injuries. The new rule will apply to passenger cars, trucks, buses except for school buses, and multi-purpose vehicles weighing up to 10,000 pounds. Before the rule, seat belt warnings were required only for the driver’s seat. Under the new rule, outboard front-seat passengers also must get a warning if they don’t fasten their belts.

