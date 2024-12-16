Younger Asian Americans navigate something new to their generation: Taking up space

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s about as American an idea as it gets -the hunger to make your own path, to find your own way, make your voice heard. A look at social media and pop culture shows plenty of young Asian Americans doing just that these days — in business, in politics, in content creation, in entertainment, in life. Previous generations of Asian Americans haven’t always had the same chance. They have lived in Americas where their immigrant-origin communities were smaller and regarded as intrinsically, unceasingly foreign.

