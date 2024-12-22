Skip to Content
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex in northeast El Paso

4:31 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night in northeast El Paso.

Officers responded to a call at 11:36 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 9435 Diana Drive.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the investigation.

As this is a developing story, further details will be provided as they become available.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

