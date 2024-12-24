How unrealistic expectations can dim the magic of Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- As many are getting ready to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, many are also experiencing feelings of anxiousness and depression. Experts say this is all too common during the holiday season.

But therapist Lupita Peña with Emergence Health Network reassures those experiencing these feelings that they are not alone.

"It's actually more typical to feel these things than it is not to, so you are not by yourself in the way that you feel," she said.

Peña said unrealistic expectations of creating the perfect day can make it harder to actually enjoy the season. She said this leads to many people experiencing guilt, especially if they can't afford all the gifts or decorations.

"We're expected to buy certain things or show up wearing certain items. And I think it's important to take into consideration that financial debt can last a whole lot longer than the, you know, the feelings of depression or anxiety that we experience during the holidays. And our friends and families really don't want us to go into debt. There's ways for us to really show up in other ways to show our love and appreciation," she explained.

The therapist explained that it is all about having the right perspective and not falling into the comparison trap.

"You're looking at a Hallmark movie and think that that's what family systems look like and family dynamics, and that's just not true for anyone."

Peña told ABC-7 it is vital people are realistic about what the day will look like for them. She said it is vital to practice self-care during and after the holiday season.

"Can I pick three things throughout the day that I'm really grateful for? Really just stopping in the moment throughout the day. And it takes five minutes to just say, 'What are three things that I can really look at that I can say I'm grateful for? What are achievements that maybe I don't pay attention to, but I want to take the time to do that?' We're always so busy," she said.