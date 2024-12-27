Brazil bridge collapse death toll rises to 9, with 8 other people unaccounted for

SAO PAULO (AP) — One more body has been found after a bridge linking two northern states on Brazil collapsed, lifting the death toll to nine. Brazil’s navy said Friday that the body of a woman was found 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the bridge. Another eight people remain unaccounted for. Several cars and trucks crossing the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge fell into the Tocantins River after a section of the bridge crumbled on Sunday.

