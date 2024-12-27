Brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died at 60

LONDON (AP) — The brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died after suffering from cancer, Downing Street said in a statement Friday. He was 60. The prime minister, who is 62, paid tribute to his brother, Nick Starmer, whom he described as a “wonderful man.” Starmer also took the opportunity to thank all those who treated his brother. The prime minister was due to go on holiday on Friday, but is now expected to stay at home.

