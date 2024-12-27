Man admits to setting fires at predominantly Black church in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has admitted to using gasoline to set several fires around the exterior of a predominantly Black church earlier this year. According to a plea agreement filed in federal court last week, Kevin Colantonio set several fires around the exterior of the Shiloh Gospel Temple in North Providence on Feb. 11 after purchasing a lighter and gasoline. The building was vacant at the time and the fires were quickly extinguished. A lawyer representing Colantonio didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

