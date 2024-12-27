Nebraska’s governor to leave hospital after he was bucked off a horse and broke his ribs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will be released from the hospital Friday, two days after getting nine titanium plates installed during a surgery to stabilize the ribs he broke when he was bucked off a horse. Nebraska Medicine doctors who have been treating Pillen say he has improved significantly since the rib procedure on Christmas Day. Trauma surgeon Dr. Zach Bauman says Pillen has been breathing easier and getting around better the past two days. Pillen plans to return to work next week while continuing his recovery. But his doctors want him to wait until he is fully recovered before getting back on a horse.

