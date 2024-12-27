Oklahoma AG dismisses assault charge against officer who slammed 71-year-old man to the ground

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general is dismissing a felony assault charge against a police officer who slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck. The use of force came during an argument over a traffic ticket in late October. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced late Friday that he had intervened in the case and dismissed the charge against Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Joseph Gibson. Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna had filed the charge against Gibson earlier this month. Drummond said in a statement that he would not permit Oklahoma officers to be charged for conduct that complies with their training. He said he didn’t believe Gibson exhibited criminal intent.

