Philadelphia judges, citing security lapses, order sheriff to implement a new safety plan
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia judges concerned about security lapses at city courthouses have ordered the sheriff to address what they call a rising number of assaults, threats and staffing shortages among court officers. The judges, in a court order published this week, say the “systemic failures” with security pose an “imminent threat” to public safety. They say they tallied 72 security incidents in Philadelphia courts last year and expect to end this year with even more. Veteran defense lawyer William Brennan says the city should take preventive measures before there’s a tragedy.