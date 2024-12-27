Skip to Content
South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A retrospective exhibition in South Africa is honoring Esther Mahlangu, a local artist from a rural background who has become internationally known for her colorful work in traditional Ndebele painting. Mahlangu is respected for persevering with art at a time when Black artists, especially women, were hardly acknowledged. The exhibition includes a documentary about her and some of her works that took years to borrow from collections locally and abroad. The exhibition in Johannesburg continues into April before moving overseas.

