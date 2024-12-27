Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CBS sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78. In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties.

