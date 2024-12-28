Authorities seek help finding those responsible for damaging a petroglyph panel in Utah

JENSEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities in Utah are asking the public to help it determine who damaged a petroglyph panel with illegally installed climbing bolts. KSL-TV reports that the bolts were found east of Jensen in Uintah County on what’s called the Pregnant Sheep panel. A Bureau of Land Management photo posted on Facebook shows them embedded in rock below a petroglyph of a human figure and an animal. The damage was first reported to the agency Nov. 10. The bureau and the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help after officers exhausted leads. Anyone with information is asked to call bureau law enforcement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.