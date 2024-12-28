Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds have gathered in Hong Kong to watch the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation. The 10-minute drone show featured 1,000 drones, some of which were equipped with fireworks, flying over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour and forming images of the city’s giant pandas. During the spectacle, some drones displayed fireworks, while hundreds of others formed a three-dimensional panda that slowly rotated in the sky. Hong Kong has launched a series of activities across the city in recent weeks – including exhibitions and a panda-themed carnival – after Beijing gifted Hong Kong with a pair of giant pandas named An An and Ke Ke.

